New app roll out is latest effort to bring people downtown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Downtown Las Vegas booms, many creative efforts continue to bring people to the area. This includes a new app that rolled out this week, called “Explore DTLV.”

Food, music and a few friendly faces shared the dynamic spirit of Downtown Las Vegas at First Friday.

“It’s amazing,” well known actor Cynthia Nixon said of the event. “It’s such a great community.”

She attended for political reasons, encouraging people to make their voices heard in the upcoming Nevada Caucus on February 22.

As the area continues to boom with similar events, so does the encouragement to support local establishments.

The latest option is “Explore DTLV.” The app works with downtown restaurants and bars to offer rewards, deals and online ordering options.

“I think any thing app related now is good because people automatically go to their phones,” Las Vegan Bobbie Bush said. “And they’re like oh, what can I get for a discount?”

Its official roll out comes as new businesses, roads and buildings prove a thriving expansion.

“Just all the new light is coming to downtown,” Bush added.

Therefore, clients and patrons alike hope this app is just another step towards an ultimate transformation as what some call the heart of our city makes its mark on the next generation.

“That would add more traffic and let people get to know,” business owner Arvin Luague said of the app. “Especially if they’re just sitting at home.”

“I think it’s great,” Bush concluded.

So far, Explore DTLV has partnered with ten different establishments across the downtown area. It’s free to download.