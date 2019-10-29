New apartment complex under construction in Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More housing options are coming to downtown Las Vegas. Plans for a new project in the arts district will be revealed Tuesday.

The new apartment complex, shareDOWNTOWN, is being built at Casino Center Boulevard and Colorado Avenue. It will have more than 60 one bedroom units on three floors.

It’s the first in a series of apartments being planned in the downtown area. The goal is to have a place where people can work and also live.

“It’s about an $11 million investment that we are doing in the arts distrct,” said Sam Cherry, Cherry Developers.

The complex will have amenities including a shared kitchen and fitness center. There will also be retail space on the ground floor.

Construction is underway and expected to be completed in May 2020.