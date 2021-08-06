New and updated schools prepare to open for the upcoming school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As students gear up for a new school year, there are also several new school campuses opening along with some schools that have moved into new facilities.

On Friday, 8 News Now took a tour of two new elementary schools, George E. Harris and Ferron Elementary schools.

Steve Thiriot, a parent of a student set to attend one of the two schools, spoke to 8 News Now at the ribbon-cutting and said, “It’s exciting for the kids, to be in a new building, so they can gain a quality education.”

Mable Hoggard Elementary, Myrtle Tate Elementary, and Sandy Valley High school will all have new campuses this school year.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara shared his excitement about the new facilities, “Our work has continued and intensified during COVID.” Jara also added, “We were working so hard to make sure that our students when they come back to school, as they are coming back on Monday, that they are going to see as you heard from our principal, we are going to deliver world-class education in a 21st-century classroom.”

Ashima Carter, a parent, says having her kids back in the classroom is a much-needed step in the right direction, “They were doing the distance learning for so long and a part of me didn’t know how they were going to come out of it, but to see that everyone has feet on the ground, running getting back in school, 100% now it means a lot to me.”

A total of nine new schools will open on Monday, five will be replacement schools, two will open up as brand new schools and two others will open up as new charter schools.