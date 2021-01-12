New Allegiant flights from Jackson Hole to Reno, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Allegiant Air has announced new non-stop air service between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Reno and Las Vegas beginning in June.

The new routes are among 21 the Las Vegas-based airline announced on Tuesday. They include eight that were delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the first time it’s offered flights to Jackson Hole. Non-stop flights from Wyoming to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport will begin June 4.

Fares will be as low as $49 each way. Jackson Hole is one of three cities being added to Allegiant’s network for the first time, along with Portland, Oregon and Key West, Florida.