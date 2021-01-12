New Allegiant flights from Jackson Hole to Reno, Las Vegas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Allegiant_airlines_700_1444658171044.jpg

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Allegiant Air has announced new non-stop air service between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Reno and Las Vegas beginning in June.

The new routes are among 21 the Las Vegas-based airline announced on Tuesday. They include eight that were delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the first time it’s offered flights to Jackson Hole. Non-stop flights from Wyoming to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport will begin June 4.

Fares will be as low as $49 each way. Jackson Hole is one of three cities being added to Allegiant’s network for the first time, along with Portland, Oregon and Key West, Florida.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories