New airport scanners could allow liquids and laptop to be left carry-ons

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Getting through airport security can be a hassle but there’s new technology rolling out that will get you through lines more quickly.

Currently, when you get to the TSA checkpoint, you have to take your liquids, laptops, and cellphones out of your bag. But that could soon be a thing of the past with 3-D scanners. McCarran International Airport doesn’t have the scanners yet, but they are in use in dozens of airports across the United Kingdom and United States, including at Los Angeles LAX, New York’s JFK and Chicago’s O’Hare. The 300 scanners in the U.S. will be all deployed by the end of 2020, according to the TSA.

The new scanner allows screeners to zoom in and rotate a carry-on bag for a 360-degree view. It’s not just about saving time, but it should also improve security.

“We will be able to detect things that we can’t currently detect, and we can anticipate some of the threats that might be coming at us from threats such as ISIS and Al Qaeda,” said CEO John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow.

This week, Britain’s prime minister ordered all major airports in the UK to install the 3D scanners by the end of 2022.