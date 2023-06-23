LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new age requirements passed by the Nevada Legislature for Clark County School District students take effect July 1.

The new requirements state that students must be 5 years old by August 1, 2023, to register for kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year.

Previously, students had to be 5 years old by the first day of school to enroll. The first day of school for CCSD is August 7.

Families with students born between August 2, 2018, and August 7, 2018, can enroll in kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year if their student attended Pre-K.

Acceptable Pre-K programs include:

CCSD Pre-K / Typical Peer programs

Homeschool Pre-K programs

Private School or Day Care Pre-K programs

Community-based Pre-K programs

As for the first grade, students must be 6 years old by August 1 to enroll unless they already attended kindergarten. Students who do not meet the age requirement will have to wait until the beginning of the following school year following the child’s sixth birthday.

Beginning July 1, 2024, children are required to start school by the age of six, according to the new law. Previously, families were able to have their children start school by the age of 7.

To begin the registration process, click here.

Families with currently enrolled students can complete registration using Campus Parent via Infinite Campus.