LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Finding affordable housing in the Las Vegas valley has become a real struggle for so many families, but a non-profit organization is set to open a new apartment building in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside Thursday.

Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada will debut a six-unit building at Jefferson Avenue and E Street. NHSSN, with the help of the City of Las Vegas, purchased the property in 2019 and it’s been renovated to make a dent in the housing crisis.

The units are under 600 square feet, one bedroom, one bath with a kitchen and a washer and dryer. Rent starts as low as $491 and goes as high as $971.

Eligibility is income based, with tenants making between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income.

The President and CEO of NHSSN, Michelle Merced, said it is important non-profits and other companies invest in affordable housing.

“For every two units developed or acquired, 100 families are waiting,” Merced said. “There is a huge demand, it’s not just here in the state, as people continue to move to Nevada, the problem just gets bigger.”

Two of the six units are still available to rent. You can call NHSSN at 702-551-RENT or by visiting their website.

The units are located in the first African-American area created during the segregation era of Las Vegas.

The project is part of the City of Las Vegas and UNLV’s HUNDRED Plan initiative, spearheaded by Councilman Cedric Crear. The plan is to revitalize the area, a mission that is dear to NHSSN’s Chief Operating Officer Kathy Freeman, who grew up just two streets away from the new housing option.

“It’s near and dear to my heart, a driving passion for us to make sure that this area is revitalized in a way that I remember it from my youth,” Freeman said.

Freeman said many people were driven away from the area due to nearby crime and homeless encampments. They’re hoping to breathe new life into this overlooked community, modernize it, and bring people home.

There are numerous projects planned for the Historic Westside. You can take a look at what’s been done and what’s planned at this link.