New affordable housing complex hopes to bring options to families as local rent prices rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new affordable housing community that’s taking shape in the central valley is aiming to assist seniors and families struggling to make ends meet.

As our local economy bounces back, skyrocketing rates are leaving many out of options.

“Everybody is kind of struggling right now,” Las Vegan Breonaka Cooper said of her friends and neighbors.

“I have a dear friend that is going to be,” another Las Vegan told 8 News Now of someone she said will soon be evicted. “I don’t know what’s going to happen to her.”

Enter Decatur Commons; a 480-unit affordable housing community under construction near Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive.

The 20-acre lot will cater to low-income families and seniors between 30% and 80% of the area median income.

“Affordable housing really is geared towards the person’s income,” Nevada HAND CEO Audra Hamernik said. “So, our rent levels are based on how much a person makes.”

The non-profit developer also called the central valley intersection an ideal spot to make it happen.

“We have the health department, we have grocery stores, retail, business centers,” Hamernik said of Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard. “There is public transportation within walking distance and really good access to the freeway.”

Thanks to funding grants from the State of Nevada, City of Las Vegas and several other local lenders, Nevada HAND hopes to help many struggling make ends meet.

“It really is lasagna financing because it takes all of these different players,” Hamernik explained. “To make sure our rent stays low.”

Those who live in the area also call it a step in the right direction for this community’s future.

“I think it’s amazing,” Cooper concluded. “We definitely need it.”

Decatur Commons should be done by early 2022. Depending on income, units could start as low as $450 a month.

To learn more about the complex or join the interest list, CLICK HERE.