NEW: 9 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Clark County, number of statewide cases inching closer to 9K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County saw an increase of nine new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) latest report.

SNHD is now reporting a total of 6,923 confirmed cases and 355 deaths, according to its dashboard that updates daily. The county’s total number of cases increased by 78 in the last day.

Statewide, the number of COVID-19 related deaths increased by nine while cases jumped by 101. Currently, there are 429 deaths in Nevada and 8,931 confirmed cases.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, has been using their dashboard to report the number of COVID-19 tests and cases every morning, and deaths every afternoon.

Moving forward, the DHHS will now only update its data once a day, instead of twice a day. The data, including COVID-19 cases, tests and deaths, should be updated every morning.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

According to SNHD, 596 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The DHHS reported 3,976 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. A total of 180,008 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Nevada can move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 15.2 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 5,461 recovered cases; that’s 78.9% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,596 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began, with an increase of 14 in the past 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Monday, June 1:

Las Vegas: 5,010 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 845 positive tests

Henderson: 634 positive tests

Boulder City: 35 positive tests

Mesquite: 19 positive tests

Pahrump: 51 positive tests

NYE COUNTY — Four new positive tests in Pahrump were reported Tuesday morning, bringing Nye County’s total to 65 COVID-19 cases. The bulk of the positive tests — 51 — have occurred in Pahrump. Eight positive tests have come from Amargosa Valley, four in Tonopah and one in Beatty. About 1,700 tests have been performed in the county and 39 people have recovered.

WASHOE COUNTY — Health officials reported 21 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The county now has a total of 1,606 cases and 61 deaths. Officials say 57 people are currently hospitalized and 982 people have recovered.

ELKO COUNTY — One new positive test was reported Tuesday. A total of 25 COVID-19 cases and a single death have been reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 1,600 tests have been performed.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — One new positive test for COVID-19 was reported, bringing the county to 78 total cases, along with four deaths. Officials say 19 people have recovered, and 806 people have been tested.

CHURCHILL COUNTY — Health officials report one new active case of COVID-19, for a total of 8 positive tests in the county. One of those persons died. Officials say 565 tests have been performed.

LYON COUNTY — One new positive test for COVID-19 involving a woman in her 70s was reported late Tuesday. The county now has a total of 66 cases, along with a single death. No one is currently hospitalized, and 48 people have recovered.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Eight counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill, Lyon and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.