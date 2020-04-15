NEW: 9 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County; 50 percent of county cases have recovered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are nine newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Clark County, bringing the county’s total to 115, according to SNHD. The state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reports there are 131 deaths in Nevada.

SNHD says 1,281 people have recovered from COVID-19; that’s just over 50% of all cases in Clark County.

The number of cases grew by more than 100 in the state overnight, while Clark County cases increased by 50. There are now 3,211 positive cases in Nevada, up 123 cases from Tuesday.

Clark County currently has 2,559 positive cases.

The health district announced the creation of a map showing what zip codes are most and least impacted by coronavirus on Tuesday. Wednesday’s update is available here:

At least 24,444 people have tested negative in the state, according to the DHHS Dashboard below.

Click here to see the DHHS Dashboard.

The number of statewide COVID-19 cases in Nevada exceeded 3,000 on Tuesday.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — A woman in her 50s with underlying health problems has died. Washoe County is now reporting 13 deaths and 532 total positive tests for COVID-19. That number grew today by 32. The county reports that 34 people are currently hospitalized, and 92 people have recovered.

NYE COUNTY — Officials say on Tuesday there are three new positive tests in Tonopah, where there had only been a single COVID-19 test previously. With one new positive test for COVID-19 in Pahrump reported on Tuesday, Nye County is now reporting a total of 19 cases. Pahrump has 13 of the 19 cases. County officials say that about 450 people have been tested thus far.

CARSON CITY — A man in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday. Later in the day, two additional cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 25. Six of the 25 people have reportedly recovered.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Three new positive tests for COVID-19 reported late Tuesday bring Douglas County’s total to 13. Four of the people have reportedly recovered.

LYON COUNTY — One person has tested positive, officials reported on Tuesday. Lyon County has reported a total of 11 positive tests, and one person has recovered.