NEW: 8.5K COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hours as testing ramps up across the state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More COVID-19 tests are being conducted across the state as more test sites open. The state saw its largest jump of tests performed after it increased by 8,500 from Saturday to Sunday, according to Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Because the state has grown its testing capabilities, it will indeed see a rise in cases. The number of positive cases in Nevada grew by 195 over the last day, bringing the total to 6,857.

The agency reported 349 deaths in its Saturday afternoon COVID-19 update, adding four new COVID-19 related deaths since Friday.

Nearly 96,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state and more than 73,000 tests for the virus have come back negative. The number of tests performed increased by 8,500 in the last 24 hours.

From Friday to Saturday, the state saw an increase of approximately 1,700 tests conducted.

During a news conference Wednesday, SNHD’s Dr. Fermin Leguen said more positive tests should be expected as testing expands in the community.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 12.7 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

Clark County also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths Sunday morning, along with 68 more positive cases.

The health district has now reported a total of 296 deaths and 5,366 cases, according to the SNHD’s daily report.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County was reported at 4,013 (74.8%) Sunday, much lower than previously reported — possibly because of a change in how that number is calculated. The county revised the way it is reporting many of the statistics and a new dashboard is in the works.

Thursday’s SNHD report indicated that 4,305 people (83.69%) had recovered from the virus.

A total of 1,436 people have been hospitalized in Clark County since the pandemic began, according to SNHD.

The majority of Nevada’s coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

These totals were reported on Friday, May 15:

Las Vegas: 3,865 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 644 positive tests

Henderson: 487 positive tests

Boulder City: 31 positive tests

Mesquite: 14 positive tests

Pahrump: 43 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — Officials report 12 new positive tests for COVID-19, for a total of 1,202 cases. No new deaths were reported. A total of 46 coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in Washoe County. Also, 620 people have recovered, and 61 people are currently hospitalized.

WHITE PINE COUNTY — One new COVID-19 case was reported Sunday morning. The fourth positive test in the county involved a person traveling from outside the county, according to officials at William Bee Ririe Hospital in Ely.

CARSON CITY — Five new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported Saturday. The positive tests came from one man in his 40s, and four women — two each in their 30s and 40s. The area now has a total of 70 cases, with 44 people listed as recovered, and three people currently hospitalized. Two deaths have occurred since the pandemic began.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — One new positive test — a woman in her 40s — was reported Saturday. Douglas County now has a total of 25 positive tests for COVID-19, with 21 listed as recovered and no one hospitalized.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.