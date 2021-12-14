New 55+ housing development in NW valley selling quick

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As Las Vegas continues to grow, a new master planned community is being built in the northeast corner of Kyle Canyon Road and US-95.

Hundreds of families will soon call Sunstone home.

One homebuyer told us she is moving there after living other places in the valley. “All of the urban sprawl will come eventually,” Gina Sampson said. She closes on her home in the spring.

While it may seem too far out to some, Coldwell Banker Chairman and CEO Bob Hamrick says the age restricted neighborhood is for people 55 and older. “Sunstone has been very well received,” Hamrick said. “They have had tremendous success, selling about 30 units every single month, one a day.”

Hamrick says it has been predicted that the north valley and North Las Vegas will be the number one selling areas of the valley for years to come. “There is a lot of land,” Hamrick said. “There is a lot more development to take place and they are selling it for less so people are making the decision to move there versus some of the other communities.”

At this time, there are not any restaurants or stores in the Sunstone area, Hamrick said the homes are built first followed by the commercial development.