NEW: 4 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 100 new cases reported in Nevada in 24-hour period

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four new COVID-19 related death were added to the statewide total as the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Nevada increased by more than 100 in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

There are now 442 deaths and 9,786 confirmed cases in Nevada, up 137 cases from Sunday. Over the course of Saturday and Sunday, nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.

Clark County reported four new COVID-19 related deaths Monday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) latest report.

SNHD is now reporting a total of 363 deaths and 7,592 confirmed cases, according to its dashboard that updates daily. The county’s total number of cases increased by 109 in the last day.

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, will now only update its data once a day, instead of twice a day. The data, including COVID-19 cases, tests and deaths, should be updated every morning.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

According to SNHD, 824 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The DHHS reported Sunday that 4,906 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. A total of 206,514 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Nevada can move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 15.6 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 5,864 recovered cases; that’s 77.2% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,641 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began, with an increase of five in the past 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.