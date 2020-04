LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Nevada is now up to 38 with six new deaths in Southern Nevada in the past 24 hours.

According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Service, there are 1,458 positive coronavirus cases in the state, 1,125 are in Southern Nevada.

The deaths in Southern Nevada jumped from 28 to 34 in the past 24 hours.