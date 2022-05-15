LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– 3ICE, a new three-on-three professional ice hockey league is having its inaugural season opener at the Orleans Arena on Saturday, June 18, and its playoffs and championship game on Saturday, August 20.

The league consists of six teams, which travel and compete in a tournament where each game consists of two, eight-minute halves on a full-sized rink. Each team has seven players, including one goalie, and competes in a nine-week season that will feature six games each night. The bracket-style, single-elimination format will include three first-round games and two semifinal matchups, followed by a title game.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com.

For more information about 3ICE, visit www.3ice.com.