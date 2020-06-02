NEW: 3 new COVID-19 related deaths in Clark County, more than 6K tests conducted statewide in past 24 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County added 3 new COVID-19 related deaths to its total from Monday, and had an increase of 126 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) latest report.

SNHD is now reporting a total of 6,845 confirmed cases and 346 deaths, according to its dashboard that updates daily.

Statewide, COVID-19 related deaths changed Tuesday after the state updated its data. The dashboard is reporting one less death from what was reported Monday. Currently, the total number of deaths in Nevada stands at 420, instead of 421.

Nevada reached 8,826 confirmed cases Saturday morning after increasing by 138 cases overnight.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

According to SNHD, 591 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 6,219 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, a total of 176,032 tests have been conducted in the state.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Nevada can move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 14.9 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 5,390 recovered cases; that’s 78.7% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,582 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began, with an increase of 17 in the last 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Sunday, May 31:

Las Vegas: 4,917 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 828 positive tests

Henderson: 630 positive tests

Boulder City: 35 positive tests

Mesquite: 19 positive tests

Pahrump: 49 positive tests

WASHOE COUNTY — Health officials reported one new death on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 61. Another eight people have tested positive for COVID-19, and the total cases now stand at 1,585. Also, 58 people are currently hospitalized and 975 people have recovered.

LYON COUNTY — Three men — two in their 20s and one in his 40s — have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials reported Monday evening. The new cases bring the county’s total to 65. One death has been reported in the county, and 2 people are currently hospitalized. Officials say 48 people have recovered.

CARSON CITY — A woman in her 30s became the area’s 99th person to test positive, health officials reported Monday. The area has reported four deaths and 70 recoveries. No one is currently hospitalized.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — The county’s dashboard is reporting 77 cases after the state determined one of the county’s positive tests resides elsewhere.

NYE COUNTY — The number of positive tests in Pahrump was reduced by one to 47, and the county is now at 60 positive tests for COVID-19, along with one positive test for antibodies.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Eight counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill, Lyon and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.