LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A new 24-hour dining and entertainment lounge is headed to the southwest Las Vegas valley.

The George Sportsmen’s Lounge is expected to open at Durango Station in the fall of 2023.

The George Sportsmen’s Lounge is expected to open at Durango Station in the fall of 2023. (Photo credit: Cole Curtis)

The concept pays homage to classic Vegas big tippers, commonly called “a George” – a nod to the recognizable portrait on the $1 bill.

The restaurant will offer customers sports viewing, bartop gaming, patio parties, and live entertainment.

It will also offer a diverse menu selection of artisan flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and entree dishes including premium steaks and seafood offerings.

Durango Station is located at the corner of Interstate 215 (I-215) beltway and Durango Drive and is targeted to open on Nov. 20, 2023.

On Aug. 14, 8 News Now reported that the resort planned on hiring for 1,200 positions in preparation for its opening.