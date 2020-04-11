NEW: 21 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are 21 new deaths reported in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). There is now a total of 96 deaths reported in the county, as well as 2,258 cases. SNHD last reported 75 deaths and 2,144 in Clark County on Friday.

Nevada is reporting 102 COVID-19-related deaths statewide as of Friday evening. The Department of Health and Human Services confirms 2,700 positive cases in Nevada, up 116 cases from Friday.

At least 20,887 people have tested negative.

Nevada surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 cases just this week.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY: With 26 new cases reported on Friday, Washoe County now has a total of 389 COVID-19 positive tests. The Washoe County Health District reports that 30 people are currently hospitalized. And 41 people have recovered, the county says.

Washoe County reported two new deaths on Thursday. Both people who died — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s — had underlying health conditions.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY: Two new cases reported on Friday bring the total to 18. Humboldt County reports that 17 of the 18 cases were identified through Humboldt General Hospital, while one was confirmed out of area, but is self-isolating in Humboldt County. Friday’s new COVID-19 positive tests involved a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s. Both were self-isolating at home.

DOUGLAS COUNTY: One new positive test was reported on Friday. No details were released. Douglas County now has 9 COVID-19 cases.

LYON COUNTY: One new positive test was reported on Friday. No details were released. Lyon County now has 7 COVID-19 cases.

