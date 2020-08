NEW: 15 COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as Nevada tops 1K new cases

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is reporting 15 new COVID-19-related deaths, all from Clark County in the past 24 hours, according to numbers released today.

Data released Friday notes 1,099 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada and 888 in Clark County in the last day. Statewide, 8,608 tests were reported. The state usually averages from 8,000 to 10,000 tests a day.

New positive tests increased for the second consecutive day after dropping each day since Aug. 6. Nevada had not reported a single-day increase of more than 1,000 cases since Aug. 1.

Nevada passed the 1,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths when it reported 34 new deaths on Thursday. That’s the highest number of deaths reported on any single day since the pandemic began. Nevada reported its first death on March 15.

Many of the deaths reported Thursday actually occurred days earlier, and the actual date that Nevada hit 1,000 deaths is currently Friday, Aug. 7. That could change as additional deaths are reported.

Over the course of the past four to five weeks, recent COVID-19 data shows Nevada is continuing to set records for cases, testing, hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator usage. Scroll to read to the full COVID-19 report for Wednesday, Aug. 12.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was down on Thursday.

On Thursday, there were 948 hospitalizations recorded, down 34 from the day before.

The state set a record for hospitalized patients on Friday, July 31 with 1,165 cases.

The highest numbers of hospitalizations have all been reported since July 23.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,165 July 31 2 1,160 July 23 3 1,159 July 30 4 1,152 August 2 5 1,148 August 4 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR THURSDAY, AUG. 13:

There were 260 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state Thursday, unchanged from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 166 patients on ventilators, down eight from the previous day.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of Aug. 13):

Statewide hospital occupancy rates: 74%

ICU units occupancy rate: 64%

Ventilators in use: 39%

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 59,749 confirmed cases and 1,045 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada. There were 1,099 new cases reported in the last day.

The DHHS is reporting 15 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours. It is important to note there is a delay in death reporting by both the state and county.

The state set a record Thursday with 34 deaths reported, passing its previous highest increase of 29 fatalities in a 24-hour period on Aug. 7 and also on Thursday, July 30. Monday through Friday of last week, Nevada recorded 20 or more deaths each day.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (page 6 of DHHS dashboard) shows Aug. 5 had the highest count of fatalities with 23, followed by 21 deaths on July 29.

The highest number of fatalities recorded in a single-day have all been reported in July and August.

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 23 deaths Aug. 5 2 21 deaths July 29 3 19 deaths (2 different days) July 21, Aug. 1 4 18 deaths Aug. 6 5 16 July 20 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 6

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 1,447 July 15 2 1,380 July 16 3 1,288 July 18 4 1,264 July 30 5 1,262 July 22 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 5

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Tuesday, a total of 735,891 tests have been conducted in Nevada, up 8,608 from the previous day.

Since June 10, Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has risen or stayed the same. The cumulative test positivity rate now sits at 10.5 percent, while the daily positivity rate is 14.5 percent.

The state has changed their calculations for cumulative test positivity rate and 7-day averages. Starting Aug. 4, the test positivity rate is calculated as the number of laboratory positive molecular tests divided by the number of molecular tested administered.

The cumulative positivity rate is cumulative through the most recent specimen collection date with data available, Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 1,099 new COVID-19 cases, 888 of them were reported in Clark County on Thursday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Friday.

The health district is reporting 15 new COVID-19-related deaths and 95 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 884 deaths, 51,457 confirmed cases and 3,511 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 4,261 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

More than a quarter of the cases (27.6%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethic group locally and nearly half (48.6%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

In its most recent report, the health district states that 37.9 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Thursday, the county estimates a total of 44,246 recovered cases; that’s 86% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

As Nevada continues to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Steve Sisolak has laid out a new plan to help stop the spread of the virus. During a press conference on Monday, Gov. Sisolak announced that Nevada will be keeping the emphasis on enforcement as the state’s response heads in a different direction. His new long-term plan will be state managed, but locally executed.

Here is a quick breakdown of how it will work:

Every week, the state will update the Elevated Disease Transmission Criteria for each county. That includes testing, case rates and positivity rates.

Counties at high risk will need to create and implement an action plan that targets sources of infection and community spread.

For more on this new approach, click HERE.

During a press conference on Monday, July 27, Sisolak announced the state would be moving away from the Phased reopening approach, saying that enforcement needs to be more targeted. The latest numbers show some improvement, but he’s making it clear, now is not the time to stop social distancing wearing masks.

As Nevada saw its percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise weeks ago, Sisolak announced the previous directive on July 9 aimed at bars in certain counties. He mandated that specific bars had to return to Phase 1 restrictions on Friday, July 10, to prevent further spread of the virus.

On July 27, Sisolak announced bars in Clark County, as well as in Elko, Washoe and Nye counties, will remain closed for at least the next week. Previously, bars were closed in seven Nevada counties.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

