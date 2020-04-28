NEW: 13 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 13 new COVID-19-related deaths. The total is now at 219. It was 206 earlier Monday.

The state’s new total for cases is now at 4,690, according to the DHHS’ website.

The total number of deaths in Clark County remains at 174. There are a total of 3,717 cases in the county.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

As cases continue to rise, so do the number of people who are recovering from COVID-19. According to SNHD’s Monday report, 2,351 people, or 63.25% of all cases reported in Clark County have recovered.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reports Nevada now has 4,690 cases, up 88 cases from Sunday.

Statewide, out of the 47,821 tests run, 34, 123 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Southern Nevada’s youngest death to date was a person in the 18-24 age group.