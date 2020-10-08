NEW: 13 COVID-19 deaths statewide, 11 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is reporting 13 new COVID-19-related deaths, 11 from Clark County in the past 24 hours. Of Nevada’s 1,649 deaths, 1,431 are from Clark County.

Data released Thursday notes 480 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada and 320 in Clark County. There is now a total of 83,827 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.

According to Nevada Health Response, 7,189 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Nevada on Wednesday. That’s closer to normal levels following Tuesday’s report of 1,066 tests — the lowest number of tests performed in a single day since May 1, when 934 tests were recorded. The state typically reports between 8,000 and 10,000 tests a day.

Hospitalized patients were up three on Wednesday. State officials on Thursday described hospitalization levels as stable so far in October after a marked drop in September.

Recent COVID-19 data suggests the slowing of growth rates related to new cases and hospitalizations in Nevada. Scroll to read to the full COVID-19 report for Wednesday, Oct. 7.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was up on Wednesday, according to data released Thursday.

Nevada reported 498 confirmed/suspected cases on Wednesday, an increase of three from the previous day.

The state set a record for hospitalized patients on July 31 with 1,165 cases.

The highest numbers of hospitalizations have all been reported since July 23.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,165 July 31 2 1,160 July 23 3 1,159 July 30 4 1,152 August 2 5 1,148 August 4 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7:

There were 130 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state Wednesday, down seven from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 64 patients on ventilators, down three from the previous day.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of Oct. 7):

Statewide hospital occupancy rates: 72%

ICU units occupancy rate: 58%

Ventilators in use: 33%

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 83,827 confirmed cases and 1,649 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 480 new cases reported in the last day.

The DHHS is reporting 13 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours.

Over the past few weeks, the state has seen an uptick in the number of COVID-19-related deaths. It is important to note there is a delay in death reporting by both the state and county.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (page 6 of DHHS dashboard) shows Aug. 5 had the highest count of fatalities with 26, followed by 25 deaths on Aug. 6.

NOTE: The highest count of deaths can change as the DHHS modifies the data with new fatalities reported in the past few days.

The highest number of fatalities recorded in a single-day:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 26 deaths Aug. 5 2 25 deaths Aug. 6 3 23 deaths Aug. 15 4 22 deaths Aug. 11 5 20 deaths July 29 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 6

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 1,447 July 15 2 1,380 July 16 3 1,288 July 18 4 1,264 July 30 5 1,262 July 22 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 5

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,101,167 tests have been conducted in Nevada, up 7,189 from the previous day.

With new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations stabilizing over the past several weeks, Nevada’s test positivity rate has fallen below 10 percent. The cumulative test positivity rate is currently 9.7 percent. The daily positivity rate is 8.5 percent.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 480 new COVID-19 cases, 320 of them were reported in Clark County on Wednesday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Thursday.

The health district is reporting 11 new COVID-19-related deaths and 47 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 1,431 deaths, 70,121 confirmed cases and 6,670 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

In its most recent report, the health district states that 61.4 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 2,335 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

More than a third of the cases (39.5%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (47.7%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Since Sept. 10, two additional cases have been reported; one on Sept. 30 and one on Oct. 2, bringing the total to 11 cases. All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Wednesday, the county estimates a total of 64,050 recovered cases; that’s 91.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV has changed the way it is reporting cases. At the end of each week, the university will release a file noting new cases.

According to the report from Friday, Oct. 2, 14 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were students, were reported in the last week. A total of 174 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data.

READ: UNLV COVID-19 REPORT FOR WEEK ENDING OCT. 2

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday, Sept. 29, that he is adjusting the group gathering limit to 250 people — five times the current limit of 50 people under COVID-19 regulations.

The change took effect Thursday, Oct. 1.

This means that many events can soon return to Nevada, including live performances and church services .WATCH: Gov. Sisolak raises cap on crowds to 250, effective Thursday

Nevada is still continuing to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, and is seeing progress with the downward trend of hospitalizations and cases. In August , Gov. Sisolak announced that Nevada’s new long-term plan will be state managed, but locally executed.

Here is a quick breakdown of how it works:

Every week, the state will update the Elevated Disease Transmission Criteria for each county. That includes testing, case rates and positivity rates.

Counties at high risk will need to create and implement an action plan that targets sources of infection and community spread.

For more on this new approach, click HERE.

After Gov. Sisolak extended Phase 1 restrictions of bars in Clark County on July 10, the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force voted Sept. 17 to allow Clark County bars, taverns, wineries, and similar businesses to reopen. The establishments reopened on Sept. 20.Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force votes to allow Clark County bars, taverns to reopen

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

SEE ALSO: Wednesday’s reports