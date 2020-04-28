NEW: 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s number of COVID-19 related deaths grew by 12 overnight, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). The county also saw an increase of cases in the last 24 hours, up 76 from Monday.

Of Nevada’s now 4,805 positive cases, 3,793 are reported in Clark County.

Monday night, Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 13 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 219.

There have been no new deaths reported as of Tuesday morning; however, the number of positive cases in the state did rise by 115. The state is inching closer to 5K cases, with 4,805 cases reported by the DHHS.

As cases continue to rise, so do the number of people who are recovering from COVID-19. According to SNHD’s Tuesday report, 2,414 people, or 63.64% of all cases reported in Clark County have recovered.

Statewide, more than 49,000 tests have been conducted and 35,314 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

There were 24 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday, April 22, making that the highest number in a single day.

Washoe County announced Monday that a man in his 50s had died, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 28.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

A look at the number of cases in cities in the Las Vegas valley:

LAS VEGAS — With a total of 2,526 cases reported by SNHD, Las Vegas saw 27 new cases reported Sunday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 401 total cases, up 3.

HENDERSON — 342 total cases, up 5.

Also: Boulder City reports a total of 22 cases, unchanged. Mesquite has 7 cases, also unchanged. Pahrump reports 25 total cases, unchanged.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — One new death was reported during a news conference on Monday. Washoe County Health Officer Kevin Dick said at a press briefing that a man in his 50s with underlying health problems died. The county has now reported a total of 28 deaths and 820 positive tests for COVID-19.

NYE COUNTY — Four new positive tests have been reported in Pahrump, bringing Nye County’s total to 35 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 29 have come from Pahrump, which is about an hour away from Las Vegas.

LANDER COUNTY — County Manager Keith Westengard said in an interview Monday that there have been a total of seven cases of COVID-19. Most of the positive tests were reported over the past week. We will provide more details as they become available.

ELKO COUNTY — Three new cases reported on Monday are the first in the county in nearly a week. Elko County has reported a total of 15 positive tests for COVID-19, including one death.

CARSON CITY — Two new cases reported Monday evening bring the area’s total to 39. Officials report that 16 people have recovered. One death has been reported.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — A woman in her 50s has tested positive, the county’s 37th COVID-19 case.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill, and now, Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.