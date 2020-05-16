NEW: 12.6 deaths reported for every 100K people in Clark County, according to SNHD’s revised reporting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 12.6 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

Clark County also reported two new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday morning, along with 63 more positive cases.

The health district has now reported a total of 293 deaths and 5,298 cases, according to the SNHD’s daily report.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County was reported at 3,962 (74.8%), much lower than previously reported — possibly because of a change in how that number is calculated. The county revised the way it is reporting many of the statistics and a new dashboard is in the works.

Thursday’s SNHD report indicated that 4,305 people (83.69%) had recovered from the virus.

A total of 1,429 people have been hospitalized in Clark County since the pandemic began.

Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 345 deaths in its Friday afternoon COVID-19 update, adding six new COVID-19 related deaths since Thursday.

The number of positive tests in Nevada are at 6,662, up 48 over Friday.

Nearly 87,500 tests have been conducted throughout the state and more than 67,000 tests for the virus have come back negative. Testing is increasing across the state as more testing sites open. The number of tests performed increased by around 1,700 in the last 24 hours.

During a news conference Wednesday, SNHD’s Dr. Fermin Leguen said more positive tests should be expected as testing expands in the community.

The majority of Nevada’s coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

These totals were reported on Friday, May 15:

Las Vegas: 3,832 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 636 positive tests

Henderson: 483 positive tests

Boulder City: 31 positive tests

Mesquite: 14 positive tests

Pahrump: 43 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

NYE COUNTY — Two new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported late Friday, one in Pahrump and one in Amargosa Valley. The county now has a total of 55 cases — 43 in Pahrump and 7 in Amargosa Valley. Drive-up testing is offered in Pahrump.

CARSON CITY — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported late Friday. A man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s are self-isolating after testing positive. No one is currently hospitalized in Carson City. A total of 65 cases and 2 deaths have been reported, and 44 people have recovered, officials say.

LYON COUNTY — A woman in her 30s tested positive, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 47. Three people are currently in the hospital.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.