NEW: 10 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Clark County, nearly 4K tests conducted statewide in last 24 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County saw a rise of 10 more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) daily report.

The number of cases in the county increased by 114 in the last 24 hours.

SNHD reports a total of 314 deaths and 5,650 cases, according to the SNHD’s Tuesday report.

More than 500 confirmed cases have been reported in Clark County in the last week.

Nevada exceeded 7,000 cases Tuesday morning and grew by another 120 Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,166.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reports 373 COVID-19-related deaths statewide after 15 new deaths were updated on the dashboard on Tuesday. Humboldt County reported its fourth death late Tuesday.

The number of tests conducted in Nevada in the last 24 hours increased by nearly 4,000 after seeing a large jump Tuesday of about 6,500 tests.

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 3,963 more tests were conducted Tuesday as testing continues to ramp up across the state.

The state saw its largest jump of tests performed this weekend after it increased by 8,500 from Friday to Saturday, according to DHHS.

As of Wednesday, nearly 108,000 tests have been conducted and more than 84,000 tests for the virus have come back negative in Nevada.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard is updated every morning for the previous day.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 13.5 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County was reported at 4,305 (76.2%) Wednesday, much lower than previously reported — possibly because of a change in how that number is calculated. The county revised the way it is reporting many of the statistics and a new dashboard is in the works.

Tuesday’s report shows 15 additional hospitalizations in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,475 people have been hospitalized in Clark County since the pandemic began, according to SNHD.

The majority of Nevada’s coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

These totals were reported on Monday, May 18:

Las Vegas: 4,103 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 672 positive tests

Henderson: 524 positive tests

Boulder City: 31 positive tests

Mesquite: 14 positive tests

Pahrump: 44 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — A fourth COVID-19 death has been reported by health officials. The death of a woman in her 50s who was already hospitalized was announced in a news release late Tuesday. Also, two new positive tests have been reported, bringing the county’s total to 76. The new COVID-19 cases involve a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s. Both are close contacts of people who had previously tested positive.

WASHOE COUNTY — Officials reported 29 new positive tests, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,295. The county has had 48 deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, 55 patients are hospitalized, and 558 people have recovered, according to health officials.

CARSON CITY — Four new COVID-19 positive tests were reported late Tuesday. Officials said the tests involved three men — one in his 20s, one in his 40s and one in his 50s — and one woman, who is in her 50s. Carson City now has 75 total positive tests, and three deaths. Health officials announced the third death, a man in his 80s, on Monday.

LYON COUNTY — A woman in her 70s has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said late Tuesday. Lyon County now has a total of 49 cases, and four people are currently in the hospital.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Seven counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.