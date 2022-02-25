LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s gaming win for January was more than $1 billion for the 11th straight month.

The state won $1.079 billion from gamblers in January, up 41.6 % from Jan. 2021, according to the monthly report released by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Casinos have been on a winning streak for 11 months, topping $1 billion every month.

Clark County’s gaming win, the largest in the state, was $928.7 million. It was followed by the Las Vegas Strip casinos with a win of $567.2 million, and then downtown Las Vegas which won $67.7 million.

All saw significant increases over Jan. 2021. Clark County’s increase was 50.4%, while it was 76.4% on the Strip, and 38.4% in downtown Las Vegas.

The only places the gaming win was in the negative was in South Lake Tahoe where it was $17 million, down 4.4% from Jan. 2021, and in Wendover where the win was $21.7, down 1.6%, and in Elko County which was down .01%.

The state collects taxes on the gross gaming win and as of Feb. 24, the state collected $81.2 million from January revenue. Since June 2021, the state has collected a total of $652.1 million.