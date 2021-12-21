Nevada’s vaccine mandate for college students overturned

In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. President Joe Biden has directed OSHA to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus free.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(KLAS) – The vaccine mandate for college students in Nevada was struck down by state leaders Tuesday night.

A legislative commission voted against the measure that was initially passed this summer.

Any students whose registration has been on hold for not having the vaccine must be lifted immediately according to Melody Rose, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Employees at colleges must still have the vaccine and masks are still required indoors.

The vote also struck down the mandate for state workers who interact with vulnerable populations.