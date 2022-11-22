LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate rose to 4.6% in October, up 0.2 percentage points from September.

Nevada’s number of unemployed individuals in October increased by 4,021 from September, bringing the current number to 71,303 people. That is an 8,719-person decrease from October 2021, according to the Nevada Department of Unemployment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR).

In October, the labor force in Nevada was at 1,546,660 people which is a 9,758-person increase from September, according to DETR.

In the Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), the October unemployment rate was 5.6%, rising from 5.3% in September. The number of unemployed individuals increased by 3,595 people for a total of 64,966 in October.

The labor force in Las Vegas is currently at 1,150,375 people which is 6,490 less than in September.

The state saw a similar trend throughout the counties, with all having an increase in unemployment rates over the month. Clark County had one of the smallest increases with a 0.4 percentage point increase, according to DETR.