Nevada’s unemployment rate hits record low

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — January’s unemployment rate for Nevada is the lowest it’s been dating back to 1976, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The unemployment rate for the first month of 2020 was 3.6% and shows the state was up 3,900 jobs over the month and up 22.800 jobs over the year.

“For the first time since July 2007, there is no longer a gap between Nevada’s unemployment rate and the nation’s. With a historically low unemployment rate and unemployment insurance claims also at historic lows, the tight job market is likely making it challenging for businesses to find workers,” said David Schmidt, chief economist for DETR.

According to the January report, construction added the most jobs out of all sectors – the increase in jobs over the year was 6,700.

The all-time high for unemployment in Nevada was 13.7%.