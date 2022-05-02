LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Supreme Court is expected to issue an opinion on Roe v. Wade this summer, but Monday Politico reported on an alleged leaked draft majority opinion that would overturn the landmark 1973 decision to protect the right to abortion.

The headlines of Roe v. Wade possibly being overturned have led to some quick responses from Nevada politicians and activists.

Nevada is one of 9 states with abortion rights in its constitution. It ensures abortions can be performed within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. It would need to be repealed through a lengthy process, which would include a vote of the people.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office tweeted, “Nevada law protects a person’s right to a legal abortion. The Office of the Attorney General will take every step necessary to protect Nevada law and the rights of Nevadans.”

Shortly after his office Tweet, Ford Tweeted on his personal account, “The imperative of electing Attorneys General who will uphold a woman’s right to choose cannot be overstated. Not ever, and especially not now. Let me be clear: I’m the People’s Lawyer in Nevada. And I will always support a women’s right to access reproductive health care.”

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 02: Pro-choice and anti-abortion activist rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. In an initial draft majority opinion obtained by Politico, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito allegedly wrote that the cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern v. Casey should be overruled, which would end federal protection of abortion rights across the country. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

United States Senator Jacky Rosen Tweeted, “If reports of the Supreme Court moving to overturn Roe v. Wade are true, it would be devastating for women all across our country. These unprecedented and dangerous attacks on reproductive rights can’t go unanswered. It’s time to codify Roe into law.”

Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee Tweeted, “Abortion is a fundamental right. This is a devastating day for women across America.”

Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford commented in a news release, “I am deeply troubled by reports that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming months. While this decision is not final, it would be an outrageous break with 50 years of precedent. Nevadans voted to enshrine protections in our state Constitution that safeguard a woman’s right to a safe, legal abortion by an overwhelming margin in 1990. But without federal protections, many states will deny women this right. We cannot allow that to happen. That’s why I will continue advocating for a woman’s right to choose in Congress and will work to get the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act to the President for his signature.”

The head of Nevada’s ACLU, Athtar Haseebullah, Tweeted, “This is absolutely insane and trying to process. @SCOTUSblog stated this is almost certainly an authentic draft opinion by Alito, joined by 5 other justices. Opinions of this magnitude rarely leak. Alongside our partners, we’ll never stop fighting for a woman’s right to choose.”

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s campaign put out the following statement:

“While I hope this isn’t the Supreme Court’s final decision, recent reports suggesting it plans to limit reproductive rights for millions of women across the nation are alarming. In Nevada, we’ve made sure the government stays out of the personal decision of if, when, and how to start a family – just as it should be. As long as I am governor, Nevada will continue to champion reproductive freedom.”

The right to an abortion is widely popular among Nevadans. Since taking office, Governor Sisolak has signed common-sense legislation breaking down barriers to reproductive health care and strengthening Nevadans’ reproductive freedoms. This includes allocating and securing $6 million in family planning funding in the 2019 budget, signing legislation allowing women to receive birth control directly through their neighborhood pharmacy, and expanding access to emergency contraception for survivors of sexual assault.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new reaction comes in to the 8 News Now newsroom.