Nevada’s state museums announce reopenings for end of June and early July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Visitors will be welcomed back to the state’s museums in the coming weeks.

“Nevada treasures such as Coin Press No. 1, which minted coins at the Carson City Mint in the late 19th century, to the old locomotives that helped build the Hoover Dam, can be found in Nevada’s state museums,” Myron Freedman, acting administrator for the Nevada Division of Museum and History, said. “With the museums reopening, these artifacts again can be enjoyed by the public.”

To ensure safe and healthy visits, the museums are taking these steps:

Staff, volunteers and visitors to wear masks, at all times, inside the museum facility.

Museums are ADA accessible.

No food allowed, except bottled water.

Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other visitors.

Family group up to 10 persons is allowed, and the group must stay together.

Expect delays if the museum is busy and the flow of visitors is controlled so as not to exceed capacity and to insure safe distancing.

Follow the directional arrows and signage through the museum.

Touchable surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day.

Opening dates and new museum hours are below. For more information on Nevada’s state museums, including admission and directions, visit NVMuseums.org.

The East Ely Railroad Depot Museum in Ely currently is open.

Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (expanding to 7:30 p.m. July 11 to Aug. 29), and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Nevada State Railroad Museum, Boulder City, opens June 15.

The Display Pavilion and outdoor exhibits will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Train rides will resume when conditions are safe. Rail Explorers, a pedal-powered activity available at the railroad museum, operates from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

Nevada State Museum, Carson City, opens June 17.

Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Debit or credit card payment only for admissions and for store sales (the museum store opens July 1). Coin Press No. 1 demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Groups of 10 or more are not allowed unless pre-arranged. To arrange tours for larger groups, contact Museum Education, 775 687 4810 ext. 237.

Nevada State Railroad Museum, Carson City, opens June 19.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Monday. The main museum will be open, and the annex will have scheduled tours. To arrange group visits, contact Museum Education, 775 687 6953 ext. 233. Please see www.carsonrailroadmuseum.org for motorcar and steam train demonstration schedule.

Lost City Museum in Overton opens July 3.

Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

COMING UP:

The Nevada Historical Society in Reno will later announce plans for a summer re-opening.

The Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas, will coordinate its opening with the Las Vegas Springs Preserve.