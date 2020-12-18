Nevada’s rural hospitals hammered by COVID-19 patient load

CARSON CITY — A larger percentage of Nevadans are hospitalized with COVID-19 than residents of any other U.S. state.

The surging coronavirus pandemic has hit urban Las Vegas and Reno, where one hospital set up an auxiliary unit in its parking garage, but is also challenging rural hospitals with far fewer beds.

Several rural Nevada hospitals in recent weeks have taken in more patients than they have licensed beds for, including Banner Churchill Community Hospital in Fallon.

Coronavirus patients make up some 60 percent of the 25-bed hospital.

The surge has created challenges in staffing, patient transfers and convincing people that the virus is real.