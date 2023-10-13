LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you noticed a jump in the price of what you’re paying for auto insurance in Nevada, you’re not alone. Nevada has one of the highest rates in the country and now you can voice your opinion about that in an upcoming public forum.

The Nevada Division of Insurance is holding a virtual forum on Nov. 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and it is open to the public.

“Car insurance rates are high, and Nevadans should be aware of why those rates are increasing so quickly,” explained Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper. “It is my hope that this forum will provide not only an understanding of what is driving this phenomenon but also empower Nevadans with practical advice to make good purchasing decisions.”

Participating organizations will include insurance agents, DMV, the Consumer Federation of America, collision repair specialists, the Insurance Information Institute, and more.

Interested attendees can get more details and register at this link.