Nevada’s reopening begins slowly with retail businesses, some recreation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Retail businesses are opening Friday for the first time in more than six weeks after a mandated state-wide shutdown due to the coronavirus. Other businesses will be opening on May 15.

Governor Steve Sisolak laid out the state’s reopening in a 23-page plan Thursday. He calls it Nevada’s “Roadmap to Recovery.”

The governor says retail stand-alone businesses will be able to open for curbside operation following strict guidelines that include social distancing. The opening also includes some recreational activites such as golfing, tennis and pickleball.

According to Sisolak, the threat from COVID-19 remains very real. But he adds the state appeared to reach its peak one week ago, on April 24 and hospitalizations are declining.

He says testing has expanded to the point where anyone with symptoms can get tested and tests for people without symptoms should be coming soon.

Sisolak credited Nevadans for being able to safely move into Phase 1 of reopening the state.

“It’s due to the incredible discipline Nevadans have shown in slowing the growth of this virus that we can begin to reopen this state’s commercial and recreational activities. You’ve done a great job, so far. However, we will be watching this data closely,” Sisolak said.

Details to open restaurants, salons, and similar businesses are still being worked out, he said.

Phase 1 doesn’t include bars, nightclubs, casinos, shopping malls, sporting events, or concerts.