Nevada’s recreational and medical cannabis sales are now delivery only under governor’s 30-day mandate

James Billie, an ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe and a Vietnam veteran has launched a finance firm called MCW to provide financing and legal counsel to other tribes to help them produce marijuana on their lands, in accordance with state law.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s recreational and medical cannabis facilities are now on a delivery only system. The announcement comes from the Department of Taxation after Governor Steve Sisolak’s mandated the closure of all non-essential businesses.

The release from the Department of Taxation says:

Per the Declaration of Emergency issued today by Governor Steve Sisolak, licensed cannabis retail stores, and medical dispensaries will be required to shut down all public storefronts by midnight tonight. Legal cannabis sales will continue but will be available by delivery only. To address any increase in demand for delivery services, the Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) has implemented new virtual delivery vehicle inspection procedures to allow cannabis licensees to meet any increase in market demand for cannabis delivery. CURBSIDE PICKUP WILL NOT BE PERMITTED.”

The Department of Taxation also said cultivation, production, distributors, and independent testing facilities would be allowed to continue operations while following strict social distancing guidelines as part of the necessary cannabis supply chain operations.

The MED in conjunction with the Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) will continue to update licensees and the public as information or guidance changes.