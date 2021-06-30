Nevada’s minimum wage increase goes into effect July 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Minimum wage employees in Nevada will see an increase in their pay starting Thursday, July 1 when the minimum wage and daily overtime rates increase.

Assembly Bill 456, which was passed in 2019, increases the minimum wage in increments of 75 cents annually through 2024.

Nevada has a two-tier system for minimum wage. Starting July 1, 2021, the minimum wage rate for employees offered health benefits will be $8.75 and for those not offered health benefits it will be $9.75.

The minimum wage increase will also increase the daily overtime rates, except for those employees exempted from overtime.