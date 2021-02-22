Nevada’s Medicaid hits record enrollment, 1 in 4 Nevadans in program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One in four Nevadans are now enrolled in Nevada’s Medicaid program, which is a federally-funded health insurance program. The increase is being attributed to the pandemic and economic downtown.

As of the end of January, more than 810,000 Nevadans were enrolled in Medicaid and Nevada’s Check Up program. And the enrollment number is expected to increase. You can get more information on Medicaid at this link.

“Medicaid services are always available, and people continue to reach out to us in their time of need,” said NevadaMedicaid Administrator Suzanne Bierman. “The fact is, when more people need assistance, Nevada Medicaid enrollment goes up.”

The program offers assistance for people who have lost their job or become too sick to work; supports minimum wage workers, low-income families, children, seniors, and people with disabilities; offers financial protection for working families so that they do not face bankruptcy when struck by unexpected illness or suddenly need to go to the hospital; and makes health care possible in many rural communities.

People who have an income slightly higher than required to qualify for Nevada Medicaid are encouraged to apply through Nevada Health Link. You could be eligible for financial assistance. You can also call 1-800-547-2927.

The previous enrollment record, prior to the pandemic, was 690,596 set in Aug. 2018.



