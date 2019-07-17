LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Nevada’s members of congress have been busy raising money, even though the 2020 election is still 15 months away.

The need to raise money in house of representatives never lets up, especially for candidates in competitive districts. In Nevada, that’s incumbents Susie Lee in the third district, and Steven Horsford in the fourth. Together, they represent $1.7 million dollars raised thus far for the 2019 and 2020 cycle.

Nevada’s incumbents took in more than $1.8 million dollars, with candidates in the two most competitive seats raising the most.

