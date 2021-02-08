Nevada’s first lady will host monthly program showcasing artists and artifacts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s First Lady Kathy Sisolak will be debuting her virtual, monthly program that will be featured on the Nevada State Museum’s website.

The show is called “The First Lady presents…,” and will showcase Nevada contemporary artists and also feature artifacts on display at the Carson City museum.

“The First Lady presents…” can be viewed here.

“I am especially proud to launch ‘The First Lady presents…’ this February in recognition of the 2021 Lunar New Year, as it gives me the opportunity to share my own Chinese heritage with you,” Mrs. Sisolak stated. “Early Chinese immigrants helped build our state through mining, railroad construction, and wood cutting.”

Chinese-American painter Gwaylon Leaf will be featured on “The First Lady presents…” web page in February. The Las Vegas artist works with oil and watercolor on both paper and canvas. He creates paintings using a visual language synthesized from Taoist coded language and talisman, according to his online biography.

Additionally, the museum will live-stream a family-oriented Chinese New Year presentation with museum staff at 10 a.m. Feb. 13. To participate, click here.