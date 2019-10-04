ICYMI: Nevada’s first cannabis tasting lounge to open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A couple of months after the Las Vegas City Council voted 4 to 1 to approve marijuana consumption lounges one is preparing to open its doors to the public.

On Saturday, the Las Vegas Tasting Room will open its 15,800 square-foot cannabis mega store near downtown Las Vegas. Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom recently made the announcement via Twitter.

now the cannabis commission has something to study and report back to the 2021 legislature – thank you NUWU! pic.twitter.com/Mpoc6bHBs7 — Tick Segerblom (@tsegerblom) October 3, 2019

Since recreational marijuana sales began two years ago, the debate over finding a place where tourists, who make up a significant portion of our cannabis industry, can legally smoke it has been a heated topic of discussion. But now pot lounges like the Las Vegas Tasting Room will alleviate that issue.

While pot lounges are still prohibited on state land, the Las Vegas Tasting Room will sit on sovereign tribal land at the NUWU Cannabis Marketplace, and is subject to tribal authority.

In addition to the lounge being a place where tourist can go and participate in recreational marijuana, the lounge is modeled much like a wine tasting room and it features cannabis flights for connoisseurs to sample various products.

According to Leafy, it will also offer small samples of 20 of the store’s 1,000 cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, vape cartridges, and even THC-infused beer.