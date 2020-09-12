Nevada’s Federal Lost Wages Assistance application approved

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada has been approved for Federal Lost Wages Assistance benefits. Gov. Steve Sisolak Tweeted just after the approval, saying:

I am pleased to see Nevada’s application for the Lost Wages supplemental assistance program was approved tonight by @fema, and I look forward to @DetrNevada implementing the new program as fast as possible to connect eligible Nevadans to these benefits. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 12, 2020

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the State requested nearly $224 million, which is the max allowed.

Through the LWA grant program, claimants who were eligible the first three weeks of August will receive a supplemental $300/week in temporary financial support.

Those eligible will be issued their money retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1. DETR estimates it will start issuing the money in four to six weeks, after system updates needed to support the program are completed.

Elisa Cafferata, DETR’s new director, expressed her enthusiasm in a press release, saying, “We are pleased that we are able to move forward in providing this additional benefit to eligible Nevadans. The Department is committed to implementing the needed system updates as quickly as possible so Nevadans can receive this additional unemployment compensation.”