Nevada’s eviction moratorium extended by 45 days; additional $10 million added to short-term rental assistance program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV)– There is some relief for hundreds of thousands of Nevadans, as Governor Steve Sisolak extends the state-wide moratorium on evictions.

The 45-day extension means there is more time to help those struggling to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic. The moratorium was originally set to expire on Tuesday, Sept. 1, but Gov. Sisolak has now extended it by 45 days, saying the whole point is to keep people in their homes and to prevent an eviction crisis in Nevada.

“I’m basically almost two months behind,” said Las Vegas resident Armando Gamez.

Gamez is one of the hundreds of thousands of Nevadans struggling to pay for housing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His work hours have been slashed, and what he is making right now is not cutting it.

“Not enough to pay rent,” Gamez said.

Despite his apartment complex doing what they can, Gamez says he’s still worried he will get evicted.

“They pointed me to some programs that will cover a little bit of my problem,” Gamez said. “They have been helpful, but it’s not enough.”

Although Governor Steve Sisolak is extending Nevada’s eviction moratorium by 45 days, he is making one thing very clear.

“Today’s directive does not change any tenants’ obligation to pay rent,” Sisolak said.

The extra time will allow counties to continue paying out short-term rental assistance to landlords. Governor Sisolak said an additional $10 million would be added to the program, as well.

“I know our local governments are working hard to get these funds out the door to landlords to keep qualified tenants in their homes,” Gov. Sisolak said. “We stand ready to help and assist.”

The 45-day extension will also give the courts more time to set up a new mediation system between landlords and tenants, which should be up and running before the end of September. And the State will continue to work through the huge backlog of unemployment claims.

“We do not want Nevadans getting evicted while waiting for a determination of their case,” Gov. Sisolak said. “The State will do all it can to get a resolution to outstanding claims.”

While Gamez says he is thankful for the help right now, he also says it is too little too late.

“This break, it helps us,” Gamez said. “But, still, it’s not enough. You need a job.”

Gamez is now planning to move to Arizona, searching for work that will pay his bills in full.

“There are no options here,” Gamez said.

In terms of processing unemployment claims, Gov. Sisolak says a new identity verification system should help DETR get benefits to people faster. He says 5,000 claims are expected to be approved this week.