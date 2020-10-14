Nevada’s eviction moratorium ends Wednesday night; tenants need to opt in to federal eviction moratorium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s eviction moratorium expires Wednesday night, but federal rental protections remain in place.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a federal eviction moratorium through the end of this year. The order makes it illegal for landlords around the country to evict tenants who cannot pay rent.

But it does not kick in automatically; tenants need to take action.

Renters can invoke the CDC protections only by giving their landlord a signed declaration.

The paper lists various qualifications tenants must truthfully admit for it to apply. They include the inability to pay rent for various reasons, and working to make partial payments or seeking rental assistance

The order also covers a tenant either receiving a stimulus payment or will make less than $99,000 this year.

The declaration also applies to anyone who claims the eviction may cause homelessness or force a group living situation.

“A tenant has to opt into that program. Meaning they have to provide a declaration to their landlord saying they are qualified under the program,” said Jim Berchtold of Legal Aid of Southern Nevada. “Otherwise they won’t have the protection the order provides.”

The CDC order does not protect tenants from eviction who take part in criminal activity, threaten other residents. Damage the property or violate their lease in a way unrelated to rent payment.

It’s recommended to keep proof on how the form is delivered to the landlord.

You can access the document by CLICKING HERE.