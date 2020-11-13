Nevada’s Esmeralda County reports its 1st case of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Esmeralda County in Nevada was one of only two counties in the entire nation that had the distinction of not having any positive COVID-19 cases, but that’s no longer the case.

Goldfield, an old gold boomtown from the early 1900’s and a popular ghost town, is the county seat for Esmeralda which comprises of 3,500 square miles and is sparsely populated with less than 1,000 residents. About 300 of those people live in Goldfield.

The town received national attention because it had no COVID-19 cases but that changed in the past 24 hours when its first case was reported. This comes on the same day the state is reporting an all-time high of 1,824 positive cases statewide.

Now, the only county in the U.S. with no cases of COVID-19 is Loving County in Texas.