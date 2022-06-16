LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada’s employment rate continues to increase according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) May 2022 economic report with Nevada adding 2,600 jobs over the month.

The state’s unemployment rate in May is 4.9%, down 0.1 percentage points from 5% in April and down 2.9 percentage points from May 2021. Employment is up 96,300 since May 2021 with an annual increase of 7.1%. The total employment level in Nevada is 1,446,600.

(U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Nevada’s annual employment growth rate has been the fastest in the nation over the past year with a percentage increase at 8% in non-farm payrolls in April 2022. Nevada’s growth rate was significantly faster than any other state in the nation, more than two percentage points faster than Texas and Florida (5.9%), both tied for second.

The growth is partially due to a rebound in employment in the casino industry. The leisure and hospitality industry added 2,900 jobs in May 2022. This growth has led to Nevada as a state and Las Vegas as a metropolitan area outperforming other states.

(DETR)

“I’m pleased to see that Nevadans are continuing to find work and that the employment figures reflect a growing diversity of businesses in the state. We remain committed to helping Nevada’s workers and employers connect to keep building a more resilient state,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Las Vegas employment has increased by 4,800 jobs (0.5%) since April and an increase of 86,100 jobs (8.9%) since May 2021.