Nevada’s Democratic, Republican parties hold state conventions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Both state parties held their democratic conventions remotely this weekend. The state convention is where parties pick delegates for their presidential nominee and vote on their platforms.

Senator Amy Klobuchar was this year’s keynote speaker for the Nevada Democratic Party Convention. Earlier on Saturday, several Nevada Democratic leaders spoke, including Governor Steve Sisolak, Senator Cortez-Masto and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Joe Biden, the party’s presumptive nominee, also addressed Nevada Democrats.

“Nevada is an important battleground state for our campaign in 2020 and we have to do everything we can to make sure Democrats on the ballot across Nevada are successful this November,” former Vice President Biden said in a video message.

The state party is also organizing online for the November election. They are holding a number of virtual events leading up to Election Day, including virtual house parties, phone banks and texting banks.

The Nevada Democratic State Convention was held virtually this year.

Republicans also decided to go virtual with their convention this year, despite attempts to hold it in person at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Gov. Sisolak and the Gaming Control Board told the state’s party that they were still limited to 50 people, outlined in Nevada’s Phase 2 Roadmap to Recovery.

State Party Chairman Michael McDonald and the executive board are still meeting in Lake Tahoe. That meeting will broadcast throughout the state.

The party already voted to bind their delegates to President Donald Trump.

The Nevada Republican State Convention was held virtually this year.