Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force to review plans of 6 counties flagged for high transmission risk in Thursday meeting

CARSON CITY (KLAS) — The COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force, chaired by Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and created via Directive 030, will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. with six Nevada counties flagged last week for having an elevated disease transmission risk.

After the counties were identified last week as having a sustained elevated risk of COVID-19 transmission, Cage and the Task Force worked with local leaders throughout the weekend and this week to thoroughly examine each county’s data, and counties submitted assessment and action plans for review.

The six counties on the list – Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Nye and Washoe – will present final plans for review and potential action by the Task Force.

Upon approval of a plan, a date for implementation of any new mitigation measures for each high-risk county will be announced.

The existing closures of bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries in Clark, Washoe, Nye, and Elko counties per Directive 027 will be reviewed by the Task Force during the meeting on Thursday. Possible action could include a continuation or revisions to existing restrictions.

Department of Health and Human Services will provide the Task Force with an overview of how the current state laboratory reporting system works in regards to strengths and weaknesses, structural and technological challenges preventing efficient flow of information.

Present policy or enforcement challenges will be discussed and how they prevent the efficient flow of information along with recommendations on available resources that would address these challenges.

The Task Force may vote to accept recommendations on resources and policies that would enhance laboratory reporting.

A copy of the meeting’s agenda and information on how to watch the meeting can be found here:

Cage will end the meeting after discussing the next steps the Task Force will take in response to COVID-19 trends and public comment.