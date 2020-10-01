Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for September 30

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response, testing and reporting during a teleconference with members of the media.

This bulletin provides facts, figures, and informational items from the call. As a reminder, data is provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of today, Nevada has logged 79,980 cases, an increase of 385 new cases. 277 or 71.9% were in Clark County, 87 or 22.6% were in Washoe County, and 21 or 5.5% were spread throughout the State.

Nevada has now completed a total of 1,052,436 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 7,102 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is at 9.8%. The daily positivity rate is 7.7%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 0.6%, or 453 new cases per day. For comparison, the growth rate for the 7-day period ending July 31 was 2.3% or 1,037 new cases per day.

Nevada has 452 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of yesterday, September 29, 2020. This includes 332 confirmed patients and 120 suspected patients. Statewide hospital occupancy rates are at 71%, ICU occupancy rate is at 58% and ventilator use is at 31% statewide again for all patients.

Last night Gov. Sisolak announced adjustments to the COVID-19 Statewide Baseline Mitigation Standards, including increasing the limits on gathering sizes. The new directive increases the limit on gatherings from 50 to 250 people or 50 percent of capacity, whichever is less, as long as social distancing can be maintained and all other requirements can be met.

There is extensive guidance available on the NV Health Response website, including a submission guide for large gathering venues, guidance, and best practices for gatherings at private residences and guidance for places of worship.

As the Governor stated, a lot of hard work at both the state and local level went into creating this guidance and these plans. As the Governor also said, this plan allows Nevada to continue on the responsible path of economic recovery.

Mitigation measures – including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing – are still in effect.

As the Governor mentioned last night, he anticipates being able to make additional announcements in the coming days, particularly around guidance as it relates to youth sports and adult recreation and the upcoming Halloween holiday. This information will be shared Statewide once it is available.

The COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force meeting scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1 needed to be postponed out of an abundance of caution. It was noted there was an administrative error on the agenda. To be compliant with the Nevada Open Meeting Law, the meeting will be postponed and held on Thursday, Oct. 8.

This decision was made based on a recommendation from the Attorney General’s Office.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the beginning of COVID in Nevada to today, the State has identified a total of 20,070 cases as a result of contact tracing efforts statewide. This now represents 25.1% of the total cases reported to date.

Surge staffing agents logged a total of 1,228 calls as of 8 p.m. yesterday.

Related to the texting of close contacts, the campaign resulted in 1,756 total SMS messages sent, with 645 unique outbound communications and an 83% response rate from unique contacts.

Since the start of Nevada’s COVID surge staffing on June 18, the team has logged a total of 102,550 calls.

The COVID Trace app has been downloaded 40,660 times as of yesterday.