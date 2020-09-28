Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for September 28

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response, testing, and reporting during a teleconference with members of the media.

No deaths were reported today. Cage noted that the cumulative test positivity rate has stayed under 10% since last week — a good sign.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

As of today, Nevada has seen a total of 79,191 cases. This is an increase of 463 new cases since yesterday. Of those cases, 358 were reported in Clark County, 81 in Washoe County, and 24 spread throughout the remainder of the state.

Nevada has completed a total of 1,040,432 molecular tests since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. An increase of 6,913 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 9.9% and the daily test positivity rate is 7.9%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 0.6%, or 451 new cases per day. For comparison, the growth rate for the 7-day period ending July 31 was 2.3%, or 1,037 new cases per day.

A total of 451 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada as of Sept. 27. This includes 341 confirmed COVID-19 patients and 110 suspected COVID-19 patients.

Data on hospitalized patients also indicates that hospital occupancy stands at 70% statewide, with 58% of ICU rooms occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Statewide, 31% of available ventilators are in use.

CONTACT TRACING

Health officials have identified 19,723 new COVID-19 cases as a result of contact tracing efforts statewide. This represents over 24.9% of the total cases to date.

From September 21st through September 27th, Nevada’s surge staffing agents have logged a total of 7,599 calls and 10,955 text messages sent, with 4,088 unique outbound communications and a peak response rate of 83% from unique contacts on both the 24th and the 27th.

Since June 18th, the surge staff has logged a total of 100,174 calls to close contacts.

State officials have noted some frustration with public reaction to contact tracing phone calls. Only about a third of initial calls receive responses. Peek attributes this to people being reluctant to answer calls from numbers they don’t know.

There is also a problem with people failing to provide some information when they are contacted, which makes it more difficult to understand the impact of the virus on different segments of the population

22% did not provide their gender

38% did not provide their sexual orientation

31% would not provide their ethnicity

35% did not provide their race

COVID TRACE APP UPDATE

The COVID Trace app has been downloaded a total of 39,681 times as of September 27