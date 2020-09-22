Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for September 21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response efforts in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

Nevada recorded no additional deaths today. Douglas, Humbolt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, and Persing counties all report zero COVID hospitalizations, according to Cage.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of today, Nevada has seen a total of 76,036 cases. This is an increase of 232 new cases since yesterday.

According to the report, 128 new cases were reported in Clark County, 92 in Washoe County, and 12 spread throughout the remainder of the state.

Nevada has completed a total of 988,019 PCR tests since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. An increase of 3,352 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10% and the daily test positivity rate is 6.1%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 0.4% or 317 new cases per day.

Cage says 449 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Nevada as of yesterday. This includes 355 confirmed patients and 94 suspected patients.

As a reminder, the “COVID TRACE” app is available for download on Apple and Google devices. To date, the app has been downloaded 35,406 times.

If you have any issues downloading the app please email health@covidtrace.com.

COMMUNITY EFFORTS

The Nevada COVID-19 Response Team encourages the public to download the COVID Trace app, saying “it’s not just for residents, but also visitors,” to help slow the spread of the virus.