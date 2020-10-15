Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for Oct. 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, were joined by Dr. Mark Pandori, Nevada’s Chief of Testing, to provide updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response, testing and reporting during a teleconference with members of the media.

Seventeen deaths were reported statewide, corresponding to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of today, Nevada has seen a total of 87,314 cases. This is an increase of 479 new cases since yesterday.

303 reported in Clark County

100 in Washoe County

76 spread throughout the remainder of the state.



Nevada has completed a total of 1,154,583 PCR tests since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an increase of 7,220 since yesterday.

Nevada experienced a noticeable decrease in COVID-19 confirmed hospitalizations over the past couple of days.

Nevada has approximately 519 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of yesterday, October 13, 2020. This number includes 369 confirmed patients, which is a decrease of 24 patients from October 13. There are 150 suspected patients.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are at 74%, the ICU occupancy rate is at 59% and ventilator use is at 30% statewide, for all patients.

CONTACT TRACING

Statewide contact tracing efforts are ongoing, and Nevadans are encouraged to download the COVID Trace app to their smartphone.

Since the beginning of COVID, to today, a total of 22,232 cases have been identified as a result of contact tracing efforts.

Since June 18, 2020 surge staff have logged a total of 120,479 calls to close contacts.

Surge staffing agents logged 1,668 calls as of 8 p.m. last night, Oct. 13.

2,363 text messages

867 unique outbound communications

84% average response rate from those contacts

The COVID Trace app remains available for download on Apple and Google devices. There have been 47,478 downloads so far, as of last night. If you have any issues downloading the app please email health@covidtrace.com.

Please note, the state has been working with Google and Apple on EN Express notification tools through their devices.

The Google team sent out a push notification to Android users last evening through the Play Store.

Apple is expected to do the same soon.

The EN Express notification tool has the same outcome to notify an individual when they have been in proximity to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 and also had either COVID Trace or EN Notification downloaded.

Peek asked the media to encourage the public to please download the app to help with case investigation and contact tracing efforts.

DR. PANDORI STATE LAB UPDATE

Providers, through the state public health laboratory, can now request tests that detect a combination of both COVID-19 and the flu.

The COVID-19 only (SARS-CoV2) test will also continue to be available, according to Dr. Pandori.

In Nevada, when the test is ordered from us, it needs to be ordered as a “combo test” from our lab. There will be a SARS only test available as well, says Pandori.

According to CDC flu cases are low. Demand in lab testing though remains high according to state lab.

With flu season in progress and the unknowns regarding instances of reinfection of COVID-19, experts want to remind people to remain vigilant, particularly by continuing to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and utilize hygiene practices.